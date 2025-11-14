Despite registering scores of 87 and 39 in his last Test for India, Sai Sudharsan had no place in the team for the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, starting Friday. Sudharsan was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the Indian team as skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir went ahead with a bowling-heavy side. India named as many as 4 spinners and 2 pacers for the Test, while also picking 2 specialist wicket-keeper batters in the team. The team composition triggered a big debate on social media.

Sudharsan has been seen as India's long-term bet for the No. 3 spot. The batter was drafted into the team after Cheteshwar Pujara's exit. But, the management already seems to be losing its hope in the young left-hander.

Dodda Ganesh, one of India's former cricketers, took a sharp swipe at the decision. He posted on social media: "Why would you drop Sai Sudharsan? Makes no sense whatsoever."

"The no 3 in the batting lineup is the most important slot in a test XI & India is playing musical chairs without a vision. Can't believe this is happening at the test level. Should've given Sai Sudharsan these tests. You don't need 4 spinners, no matter how much turn the pitch offers," he wrote in another post on X.

At the time of toss, India skipper Gill refused to explain the reason behind the change. He said: "I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Yeah. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we'll get some movement early, hopefully we're able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out."

"These two test matches for us are very crucial and we're as hungry as ever. Looks like a good surface. It's going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we'll get some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes back in place of Reddy since we last played. And Axar is also back in the side," he added.