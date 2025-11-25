India head coach Gautam Gambhir is under fire for multiple strange calls. Among all of them, his selection of players for the XI has come into focus, especially after India's struggle in the two-match Test series against South Africa. India lost the first game to the Proteas by 30 runs in Kolkata and stand on the verge of meeting a similar fate in the second match in Guwahati as well. Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at the head coach while analysing the team's performance at the end of Day 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first in the second Test, South Africa posted a total of 489. On the third day of the game, India put on a disappointing show, getting bundled out for 201 runs. Srikkanth criticised Gambhir for dropping Axar Patel for the game. He made the remarks while talking on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Why isn't Axar Patel playing? Was he unfit? He has been consistent at all levels. Why so much chopping and changing?" said Srikkanth.

"Every alternate match someone is making a debut. They can call it trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants - I don't care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I'm talking about," he added.

At the end of play on Day 2, Kuldeep Yadav said that the wicket was a "complete road".

"Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the pitch. Then today we see Indians edging to slips against Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and also getting out to bouncers from Marco Jansen - five wickets to short balls on a supposed 'road'," said Srikkanth.

He also lashed out at India's stand-in captain for the game, Rishabh Pant, who lost his wicket at a crucial juncture while trying to play an attacking shot.

India were struggling at 105 for 4 when Pant jumped out of his crease to go for a big slog. It was a length ball from Jansen and all Pant could do was find a nick into the hands of the wicketkeeper.

"They will say it's his natural game, but he is the captain. Shouldn't he see the match situation?" Srikkanth added.