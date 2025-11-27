Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to social media to react to the Indian cricket team's Test series loss against South Africa. India suffered a massive 408-run defeat in the second Test match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati leading to head coach Gautam Gambhir facing massive criticism. Jindal requested the BCCI to appoint a dedicated 'red-ball coach' while lamenting over India's second home Test series loss in little over a year. While India's white-ball form under Gambhir has been quite impressive, the team's performances in Test cricket have led to criticism from fans and experts.

"Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don't remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Gambhir didn't blame any individual for the debilitating 408-run defeat against South Africa in the second Test but dropped enough hints that he was livid with India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant for "playing to the gallery".

Gambhir's par-for-the course fiery post-match press conference had one anomaly though -- he was a bundle of contradictions through and through those 15 odd minutes.

India were 95 for one, but things went downhill from thereon with the hosts left stuttering at 122 for seven, largely due to Marco Jansen's exploits with the red cherry.

Pant gave charge to Jansen when he needed to show some discretion, and that shot possibly was the worst of all the dismissals.

After the 0-2 series defeat, Gambhir was asked if he would have expected better from Pant, who is now one short of 50 Test matches.

"You don't blame one individual shot. You don't blame one individual playing in a certain way. You blame everyone. So, me talking about an individual, I've never done that. I am not going to do it," Gambhir said in a no-nonsense manner after fronting up at the media conference.

He was very clear that he didn't want to "brush things under the carpet".

"The reality is, we still need to improve a lot in red ball cricket. Whether it's mentally, whether it's technically, whether it's absorbing pressure, whether it's sacrificing, whether it's putting the team ahead of your individual self. And most importantly, not playing for the gallery," he added.

(With PTI inputs)