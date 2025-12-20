Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya won hearts after his stunning gesture towards a cameraman who was struck by one of his massive sixes during the fifth T20I encounter against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. Hardik started his innings on a perfect note as he stepped out of the crease on the very first ball he faced and slammed Corbin Bosch for a huge six over mid-off. The flat six cleared the boundary easily but ended up hitting a cameraman who was stationed right next to one of the teams' dugouts. Play had to be paused for some time as the cameraperson required medical attention, but he was able to recover quickly and resume his duties.

- Hardik Pandya smashed the six

- Ball hit the hard to cameraman

- After the innings, Hardik instantly came to meet him

- Hardik hugged the cameraman



Just look at the cameraman's reaction at the end; it's so priceless. This small gesture from cricketers can make someone's day… pic.twitter.com/stV156Og6K — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 19, 2025

Right after the match ended, Hardik went to the cameraman and checked on him before giving him a hug. The star all-rounder was also seen applying an ice pack to the cameraman's shoulder. The video of the moment has already gone viral on social media.

Rampant India rode on a smashing fifties from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy's four-for to thump South Africa by 30 runs and end 2025 with a 3-1 series victory in the fifth and final T20I.

Pandya went hammer and tongs for a 16-ball half-century — the second fastest for India — while Tilak made a fluent 73 to lift India to daunting 231/5. In reply, South Africa were on track as long as Quinton de Kock (65) was in the middle, but lost seven wickets for 81 runs and finished at 201/8.

With India holding Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-17-2) back for later stages, De Kock went after Arshdeep Singh (1/47) as he smacked six fours and a six in two overs from the left-arm pacer in powerplay to set the tone for the Proteas.

But in a lopsided approach chasing 230 plus, De Kock alone did the heavy-lifting in the powerplay as Reeza Hendricks (13) had another disappointing outing.

