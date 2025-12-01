The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly called a meeting with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and a few other top officials ahead of the second ODI against South Africa on Wednesday in order to address a few important matters on an urgent basis. The development comes amid the chatter around the future of Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have soared back to form with exemplary performances in the last few games.

According to a report in Sportstar, the discussion is likely to involve BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. The report didn't confirm if the newly-appointed BCCI president, Mithun Manhas, will attend. With the meeting planned on match day, the possibility of senior players like Kohli, Rohit and others being called in appears quite low.

The report quoted a senior BCCI official saying that the meeting has been set up to ensure 'selection consistency' in the team, while keeping in mind development in the long run as well as overall team performance.

The meeting intends to address the flaws found in the Indian team during the recent home Test series defeat against South Africa. With both Gambhir and Agarkar present in the meeting, the board intends to get clarity on certain aspects of the management and plan future steps accordingly.

"During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away," the official said.

"India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly," the official added.

The situation does hint at potential communication gaps between the management and senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There were rumours over the BCCI wanting Kohli to reverse his Test retirement, but the batting stalwart put an end to the possibility of such a U-turn after the completion of the Ranchi ODI on Sunday.