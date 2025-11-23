As regular captain Shubman Gill missed out on the second South Africa Test due to a neck injury, Rishabh Pant was chosen to lead India in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter opted for a defensive field placement at one stage on Day 1 of the game at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, and that didn't go down well with former India players Anil Kumble and Aakash Chopra. While Chopra tried to understand the rationale behind the move, Kumble mocked it by saying that it was similar to the field set-up in ODIs.

"There is a fielder at mid-wicket, there is a long-on as well, there is no short leg, what is the plan here?" questioned Chopra during commentary on Star Sports.

Taking a subtle dig at the field, Kumble then said, "On the leg side, an ODI field has been set. It is the first session of Day 1, and even then there is a deep square leg, long on and deep midwicket."

Chopra added, "Even guesswork will be failed here, because when have we ever seen Ryan Rickelton dance down the track and play over the top with the spin? Is this field planned for a short ball burst, and just for that have you set this? We have to revise how modern-day Test captaincy works."

India might have to look for a captain other than Gill in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as well, as he is reportedly set to miss those matches. His neck injury is likely to take more time to heal, claimed a PTI report quoting BCCI sources.

The names of wicketkeeper-batter Pant and senior player KL Rahul could be considered for stop-gap captaincy, although veteran Rohit Sharma is also in the squad.

Further quoting BCCI sources, the PTI report said that Gill's injury isn't exactly restricted to neck spasm. He would require extensive rest and hence the Indian team management wouldn't want to risk rushing him back to action.

Gill is currently in Mumbai where he is undergoing medical tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury.