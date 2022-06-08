KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out due to an injury, BCCI informed through a tweet on Wednesday. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the series owing to injury. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is going to lead India in the series now. Hardik Pandya has been appointed vice-captain.

India's Designated captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah are among a clutch of top players who have been rested for this series after more than two months of IPL cricket.

"Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment," BCCI stated in a press release.

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik