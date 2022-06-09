India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, angling in. Miller takes a couple of steps down and looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge. Good comeback from Avesh Khan after going for 15 in his first.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps the same length does Avesh and Rassie van der Dussen slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to slash off the back foot but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off. Rassie van der Dussen hits it back to the bowler. Rassie van der Dussen needs to hit the gas now. Too many dot balls by him.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, pushed through covers for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Length and outside off. Miller punches it to cover where Iyer leaps and does well to get a hand to it. Saves crucial runs for his team. Two runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Miller forces it to long on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Miller plays it back to Patel.
David Miller is the new man in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The pressure was building and Quinton de Kock tries to go big on this occasion but holes one out. Good bowling from Patel! Serves a slow, flighted full ball on off. Quinton de Kock tries to slog-sweep but does not get much elevation. Hits it flat and Ishan Kishan at deep square leg adjusts himself nicely to catch it. 131 needed in 68 balls.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Much needed! A freebie, full toss on off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it over square leg for a biggie. Flat six.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped! But that was smashed really hard! Shorter and outside off. Quinton de Kock hammers it back to Patel who gets his right hand out and gets finger-tips to it. The ball deflects to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single then! Yet another good over for India! South Africa need to up things now! Flatter and on middle. Quinton de Kock tucks it to the vacant mid-wicket region and calls for two. Yuzvendra Chahal runs across and does really well to keep it down to one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller and quicker, drilled down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary. Shorter, on middle, it lands and spins away. Rassie van der Dussen slaps it to deep cover for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Again finds the fielder! Pressure on Rassie van der Dussen! Around off, this is hit to cover.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen strokes it straight to cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Rassie van der Dussen plays it with inner half back to the bowler.
Yuzvendra Chahal (1-0-16-0) is back on.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs to end the over! Good two overs for India and for South Africa, the required rate is slightly ascending. Short and outside off, slapped to deep cover for a couple.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A single! Tossed up, on off. Rassie van der Dussen reverse-hits to deep point for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. De Kock flicks it with gentle hands to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Very full from Patel, outside off. De Kock carves it straight to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle, eased down to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. De Kock shuffles and tucks it to square leg for a single.
Axar Patel comes in to replace Hardik Pandya. Also, it is seen that Harshal Patel is off the field and is receiving some treatment from the physio. He seems to have a split webbing on his bowling hand and it is an injury we see a lot of bowlers having. Hopefully, he will be back on the field soon.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot and a successful over from Patel! A run and a wicket off it. Length ball, on middle, nips back in. Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. South Africa end the Powerplay on 61/2. 151 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, played back to the bowler. What an over this is turning out to be!
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, flicked to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, it is knocked to the left of backward point.
Rassie van der Dussen is in at number 4.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! It felt like the ball came after an eternity to Dwaine Pretorius and he misses out completely. Harshal Patel comes up with his go-to slower delivery, a full toss, around off. Dwaine Pretorius fails to read the off-pace delivery and swings across too early. He misses and the ball hits the off pole. Dwaine Pretorius goes after a quick cameo.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. De Kock drops it to backward point for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 212, are 87/3. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.