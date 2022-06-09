India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end but 15 runs come off it. Around middle and leg, Iyer leans forward and pushes it through mid on for a run. At the halfway mark, India are cruising at 102/1!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off. Kishan just guides it behind point and picks up a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This is quicker and speared into the pads, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for one. The 100 is up for India!
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Carnage out there! Flighted delivery, around off and turning into the right-hander. Iyer doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball but does enough to muscle it over the long on fence for yet another maximum.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower through the air and floated up wide outside off. Iyer can't get it away.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shreyas Iyer is reading Tabraiz Shamsi with ease here. Tossed up, on middle. Iyer steps out and forces it right back over the bowler's head. David Miller runs to his left from long on but the ball flies over the fence.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pummeled! Overpitched from Pretorius, around off stump. Ishan Kishan drills it right back past the bowler and almost takes him out as well. The ball rockets into the fence.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Just milking the runs now after the early boundary. On a good length, on off. Iyer drives it on the up towards deep cover and rotates the strike.
8.4 overs (1 Run) One more! Fuller and around off, stroked away through the point region for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Iyer pushes it through mid off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Kishan looks to use his feet but Pretorius angles in a slower one into the pads. Kishan forces it down to long on for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully timed! Dwaine Pretorius starts off with a length ball, angled in from around the wicket. Kishan hangs back and punches it sweetly past the fielder at point for another boundary.
Dwaine Pretorius is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, turning away. Kishan rocks back and manages to pull it through mid on for a run. 12 runs off Shamsi's first over and India motoring along nicely.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer reads this one as well. Shamsi bowls the wrong 'un and slides it across off, Iyer just caresses it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! Tossed up delivery, around middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and hits it with the spin, a long way over the long on fence for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted this time, around off. Kishan uses his feet to negate the turn and drives it down to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Kishan defends it off the front foot.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Shamsi spills it down the leg side and the ball turns away even further. The batters pick up a single as the ball rolls towards short fine leg.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, turning away. Kishan waits for it and cuts it behind point for a single.
Time for some spin as Tabraiz Shamsi to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, on the body. Kishan half-pulls it through backward square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, fuller and angled into the pads. Kishan doesn't read it at all and gets hit on the pads.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, Ishan Kishan slaps it off the back foot past the fielder at point and the ball also eludes a diving Kagiso Rabada as he gets a bad bounce at the point fence. Boundary!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer flicks it down to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The dropped catch doesn't cost much! Wayne Parnell bowls this one on a length and around the leg stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad gives the charge and looks to swing across the line. The ball goes off the splice of the bat and pops up around mid-wicket. Temba Bavuma over there takes an easy catch over there and South Africa have the first breakthrough. A wicket on return to international cricket for Parnell.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Through him! Dwaine Pretorius has made a mess of that one. Around the hips, Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it flat and straight down the throat of the man at the fine leg fence. Pretorius is a bit inside the boundary and the ball comes at him very quickly, going through the hands for a maximum.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and just past the leg stump. Kishan shuffles across looking to pick it up but misses and no wide is called. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 51/0!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too full again and Kishan has laced it! Full and wide, Kishan drives it through covers and picks up yet another boundary. 50 is up for India.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Gem of a delivery from Anrich Nortje. This is bowled at 153 kph and on a perfect length, close to the off pole. Kishan has no idea how to play at that one as the ball zips past him.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short boundaries and lightning fast outfield, no chance for the fielder. Slower delivery, angled across the left-hander. Ishan Kishan just nudges it fine and the ball races away into the third man fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Missed out! Fuller and down leg again, Gaikwad misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) FLAT SIX! Nortje digs in a short ball down the leg side, Ruturaj Gaikwad hangs back and just pulls it away over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
