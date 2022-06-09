India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slower delivery but it's another length ball. Hardik Pandya is waiting for it and just smokes it a long way back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, flicked away through mid-wicket for just a single this time. India inching closer to the 200-run mark.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hardik Pandya doing it with ease here! length ball, over middle. Pandya hangs deep and forces it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another full toss, on middle and Pandya just heaves it to the left of the man on the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Wayne Parnell has been on the top of his game tonight. Executes the wide slower ball with perfection, Pandya has a swing at it but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, angled into middle and leg. Pant flicks it on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket for a run. Not high enough to be called a no ball that one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and angled across the right-hander, Pandya drives it through covers for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant is on a roll now. Length ball, outside off. Pant throws his hands at it and slices it behind point for yet another boundary. 18 off the over and a wicket as well.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful hit from Rishabh Pant and no chance for David Miller! Back of a length, over off. Pant just powers it back to the left of Miller at the long on fence. Miller dives but can't reach it and the ball does go all the way.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Pretorius goes full and wide again, bowls it slower and manages to keep it inside the tramline this time. Pant goes hard at it but is beaten all ends up.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and wider, this is spilled beyond the tramline outside off.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rishabh Pant goes hard at it and gets maximum purchase! This is dug in short and on off, Pant advances and forces the ball over the bowler's head. Not great timing on it but enough to take it over the fence for a maximum.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, stylishly clipped away in front of square on the leg side by Hardik Pandya for a single.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Another timely wicket for Dwaine Pretorius and South Africa and they are slowly making a comeback here. Cross seamer from Pretorius, on a nagging length and around off. The ball nips back in a bit off the surface. Shreyas Iyer doesn't move his feet and just looks to swing through the line of the ball. He misses and the ball goes on to hit the top of off stump.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Iyer slaps it on the bounce towards mid off and sets off for a quick single. Keshav Maharaj opts not to go for the direct hit.
15.5 overs (0 Run) That should have been a run-out! Wayne Parnell goes seam up this time and nails the yorker on off stump. Iyer just about keeps it out and looks to sneak in a run. Parnell kicks the ball towards the stumps but misses and the replay shows that Iyer would have been out if that had hit.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, around off but the pace is taken off the ball yet again. Iyer looks to hit through the line but gets a big inside edge onto the pads.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Parnell bowls a slower delivery, on a shorter length and angles it into the body. Pant gets cramped for room as he awkwardly fends it away onto the off side for a quick single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss on off stump, Pant plays a controlled lofted shot right back over the bowler's head and picks up a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Parnell sees Pant giving the charge and drags back his length. The pace is taken off the ball as well and angled into the pads. Pant blocks it out.
