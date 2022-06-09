India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short one on middle. Pant pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) This is banged in a bit short and over middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it down to wide long for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Iyer steps across and tucks it to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length and a fair bit outside off, Pant hangs back and cuts it towards deep backward point for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Pant flicks it in front of square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and on off. Iyer tries to block it but the ball goes off the gloves and lobs over to backward point. 8 runs off the over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short but down the leg side. Iyer misses his pull.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shreyas Iyer shuffles in his crease and Rabada bangs a bouncer on middle. Iyer slaps it uppishly and over mid off for a boundary. Shreyas Iyer doesn't love to hang in his crease. He is always busy.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off at 137 clicks. Iyer steps across and looks to push but misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Rishabh Pant is underway with an inside edge. Length again, angled across the left-hander. Pant looks to drive away from the body but gets an inside edge past the leg stump. The ball goes towards fine leg and they get a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Length again, on off. Shreyas Iyer hangs deep and plays a checked lofted on-drive that goes on the bounce to the fielder at wide long on. Single taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower down, on a length and down the leg side. Wided.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A comedy of errors! South Africa have missed a run out chance though! Length and on middle. Iyer hops and bloks it on the right side of the bowler. Pant is on his way for a quick run but is sent back off the halfway mark. Rabada comes across and gets across to Pant. Tristan Stubbs meanwhile, runs across and has an easy throw to give at the bowler's end but instead goes for the over-arm throw and lobs it over Keshav Maharaj who was waiting to just whip off the stumps. A chance goes begging.
The skipper, Rishabh Pant is in at number 4. Also, Kagiso Rabada is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 20 runs of the over but Keshav Maharaj has the last laugh! A much much needed breakthrough for South Africa as Ishan Kishan was changing the gears at a quick rate. Maharaj serves another full ball, on leg. Kishan gets low but not quite underneath the ball. He still goes with the swing and Tristan Stubbs at long on takes it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Not out it is! Brilliant review from Ishan Kishan! Keshav Maharaj serves a very full ball, angling down leg. Kishan fails to fend it away and gets hit on the toes. A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger! Ishan Kishan takes the review. UltraEdge shows a spike and the decision has been changed.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 20 already of the over! Floated ball, outside off. Kishan hangs on the back foot and muscles it to long off for a boundary.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is pure power! Flatter, quicker and around off. Kishan rocks back and thumps it to long on for a boundary.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! AND AGAIN! Maharaj drags his length back but Kishan is in mood right now. He gets back and pulls it over square leg for yet another maximum.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISPATCHED! Spinners are going for runs! Too many runs, precisely! Tossed up, on off. Kishan gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.6 overs (1 Run) That will sting late...Pretorius! Full and outside off. Kishan gets low and smashes it straight back to Dwaine Pretorius who gets his leg out and stops it. The ball deflects it to mid-wicket. A single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Iyer forces it to long off for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length and on middle. Kishan skips down and tries to clear long off but fails to power and the man there collects it on a bounce. A single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Iyer shuffles across and pushes it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Kishan works it to backward point for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Kishan fails to cut.
Dwaine Pretorius (1-0-12-0) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Kishan again goes for the slog-sweep to this full ball but does not time it well. The ball goes high in the night sky and towards the mid on region. Three fielders converge towards the ball but can't get to it. Single taken.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR KISHAN! His 3rd fifty in T20I! Full and in the slot, on middle. Kishan steps down and slog-sweeps with the spin, all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie. The 50-stand is also up.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) CHANCE! What a chance for Quinton de Kock but he makes a mess of it. This is short and on middle, spinning away. Iyer comes down the track and looks to defend but the spin takes away and Quinton de Kock fumbles to collect it cleanly, giving a chance to Iyer to get back with a dive.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter but does not bounce much. Kishan goes through his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
