India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are moments away from the start of play. But first, the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Shreyas Iyer is up for a chat. He says he relaxed for a while after the Indian T20 League and worked on the back issues he was having and is in a good frame of mind now. Adds that they were ready for the conditions of Delhi and the preparations have been on point now.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of India says it is a good surface and he won't mind batting first but would have bowled first as well. Adds that it's a proud moment for him to captain the national team and that too at his home ground, Delhi. Shares that they have given roles to different players and hopes for the best. In the end, laughs and mentions the playing XI.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they practiced here a couple of days ago and early on the wicket is a bit slow, so they will look to restrict the opposition and chase it down later on. Informs that unfortunately, Aiden Markram isn't available for selection as he contracted covid-19 but Tristan Stubbs makes his debut and Wayne Parnell comes back into the side. Says that they have gone with two spinners today. Adds that it is an important tour for them and it will give them good exposure for the upcoming World Cup and with some new players making a comeback they have a nice mix of players.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of South Africa. They will BOWL first.
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He says that the last international game played here was in 2019 but last year a few league games were played here and all were high-scoring. Mentions that the square boundaries aren't big. Coming on to the pitch, he says that it is patchy but still pretty hard and spin might come into play. Reckons there won't be much dew and it should be a high-scoring match.
