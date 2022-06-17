Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has expressed his concerns over how young fast bowler Avesh Khan has been used in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. The 35-year-old went wicketless in the first three games, but Nehra feels that Avesh hasn't performed badly. Speaking on the eve of the fourth T20I, Nehra pointed out that if India need someone to bowl during the middle and death overs, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh might be a better option for the team.

"The only change I see happening, the way Avesh Khan has been used. He has gotten the first over and he bowled okay in that but after that, he has not got the bowling. He is being used in patches, it is not because he has bowled badly, but the way you have used him, and if you want to use him like this, then I think Arshdeep Singh would be a better option," Nehra said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Nehra, who coached Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title last month, said that the management hasn't "shown full confidence" in Avesh yet.

"The first over of Bhuvneshwar, the ball swung around a bit but it did not swing around after that. Going forward, if you have Arshdeep Singh, you can bowl him with two overs at the start. If you want to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar a third over, then you have Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, so you do not need to worry about the death. Right now, Avesh Khan is being looked at incorrectly, so I do not know where his best use his -- at death, with new ball or at mid. Because he has bowled in all phases and the team management has not shown full confidence in him yet," added the former India pacer

After losing the first two T20Is, Team India made a strong comeback in the third game as they thrashed South Africa by 48 runs in Vizag.

Trailing 1-2 in the series, Team India will aim to level the series when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.