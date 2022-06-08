Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be leading India in the upcoming five-match T20I series after KL Rahul was ruled out on the eve of the match due to a groin injury. The press conference on Wednesday was delayed by almost an hour, and out came Rishabh to speak to reporters, and he said that it is a huge honour to lead the country.

"It is a very good feeling, did not come under very good circumstances but at the same time I am feeling happy. I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make most out of it. Thank you to all my well-wishers for supporting me in my journey through my thick and thin of my cricketing career. I will look to make it a base and keep improving and keep making my life better and better each and every day," said Pant during a press conference.

"It is a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity to lead in your home town. I will try to make most of it. I think as a captain, it will help me a lot (leading in the IPL) because when you are doing the same thing again and again, you improve. I am someone who keeps learning from his mistakes and I think it will help me in the coming days," he added.

When asked how the batting-order will be impacted with an injury to Rahul, Pant said: "I think there would not be much change in the batting order as KL would have opened. We do not have many openers, we will discuss about it after sometime."

"I think as a team we have thought about certain goals we want to achieve as a team. At the end, we have the World Cup at the back of our head and we are preparing for that. In the coming days, you will see there will be changes and how we play cricket I guess," he added.

When asked about having Rahul Dravid around him, Pant said: "It is one of the best things to have him around. I worked with him in the U-19 days and then I worked him in the Indian team. There is a lot of experience also, he is already a legendary cricketer. There are a lot of learnings from him, there is just a lot to learn from him."