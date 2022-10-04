With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series, the Indian cricket team has the opportunity to test a few reserves in the third and final match at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The batting unit has come out all guns blazing in the two matches so far, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge. The bowling unit, on the other hand, has left plenty to be desired. With the fate of the series sealed, one or two changes can be expected. Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj remain two players who would be eager to be given an opportunity.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI vs South Africa in the third T20I:

Rohit Sharma: The India skipper hasn't been at his best of late and he himself wouldn't deny it. Another good outing against South Africa will give his confidence a lot of good, especially considering this is India's last T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper batter didn't get to bat in either the first or the 2nd T20I against South Africa, and there are reports that KL Rahul could be rested for the dead rubber. With Deepak Hooda also ruled out with injury, India may once again try Pant at the top of the order, as they have a few times in the past year.

Shreyas Iyer: With Virat Kohli reportedly set to be rested from the dead rubber, the No. 3 spot opens up. Shreyas Iyer, who is among the reserves in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, would love to be given an opportunity to get some match practice under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is in pristine form and he will look to carry on the momentum into the T20 World Cup. A case could be made for resting him, but Rohit Sharma had hinted that the batter wants to be in the thick of things.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The third T20I gives the team an opportunity to try a few fresh faces and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in line for an international debut. He showed in IPL 2022 that he is handy with the bat in the middle order and he also offers an extra option with ball in hand.

Dinesh Karthik: The 2nd T20I against South Africa was another example of what Dinesh Karthik can do in a handful of deliveries. Karthik has made the finisher's spot his own and has truly repaid the faith shown in him by the team management.

Axar Patel: Ravindra Jadeja's injury has opened new doors for Axar Patel in India's T20I team. He has done reasonably well with the ball since coming in as Jadeja's replacement but needs a bigger run of games to be ready in time for the T20 World Cup.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner hasn't been as effective with the ball as he would've liked. After an exemplary bowling performance in the first T20I, Ashwin went for plenty in the second. Though Yuzvendra Chahal is waiting on the bench, Ashwin is likely to be given another opportunity, especially to counter the in-form David Miller and Quinton de Kock.

Harshal Patel: The medium pacer has looked out of sorts in the series so far. He has neither been able to pick wickets regularly nor prevent the flow of runs. Harshal would be determined to do well in the third T20I and cap-off the series on a high.

Promoted

Deepak Chahar: The most economic bowler in the Indian team against South Africa in the second T20, Chahar has been brilliant with the ball since his return. He is likely to remain a part of the playing XI in Indore.

Mohammed Siraj: Though Arshdeep Singh has done very well since coming into the Indian team, it is important for the team to look at Mohammed Siraj who could be in line to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.