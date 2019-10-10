Virat Kohli, while leading India in the second Test against South Africa, surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become only the second Indian captain to lead the side in 50 Test matches. Former captain Sourav Ganguly had led India in 49 Tests from 2000 to 2005. MS Dhoni is the only other captain to lead India in 50 Tests. He had led the team in 60 Test matches from 2008 to 2014. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Virat Kohli's milestone as a Test captain and tweeted, "It will be Match No. 50 as Test Captain for @imVkohli when he takes the field in the 2nd Test against South Africa. Congratulations Skip!"

It will be Match No. 50 as Test Captain for @imVkohli when he takes the field in the 2nd Test against South Africa. Congratulations Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Itfw2BiJgG — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2019

Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India with a win percent of 58. He has led India to 29 wins from 2014. Dhoni had led India to 27 wins from 60 matches while under Ganguly India won 21 Test matches.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith leads the list of most Test wins as a captain with 53 victories from 109 matches followed by Ricky Ponting (48).

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India began the World Test Championship with a clean sweep over the West Indies. They had bagged 120 points from the away series.

India began their home leg of the World Test Championship with a win over South Africa. The victory helped India consolidate their top spot in the Word Test Championship with 160 points.

India will host South Africa in the final Test in Ranchi, starting from October 19.