Rohit Sharma has been under focus for quite some time now and he proved his mettle as an opener by notching up twin centuries in the Vizag Test against South Africa. India skipper Virat Kohli feels it's time to give Rohit Sharma a break and asked journalists to "stop focussing" on what he's going to do in Tests. Virat Kohli was of the opinion that Rohit Sharma used his experience to the fore during the Vizag Test and he has personally been in great space since then.

"Come on, give the guy a break now. You know he's done well, let him enjoy his batting, let him have fun like he does in white-ball cricket. Stop focussing on what's Rohit's going to do in Tests," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"I think he's in a great space, he's playing really well. He looked relaxed in the first game which is great to see. The experience he's accumulated over the years came to the fore," he added.

India bagged 120 points in the World Test Championship from their away series win against the West Indies. But Virat Kohli suggested that every team should be given double the points for an away Test win after the first edition.

"If you would have asked me to make the points table, I would give double the points for an away Test win. That is something I would definitely like to see may be after first edition," Kohli said.

India lead the three-Test series against South Africa 1-0. The second Test begins on Thursday in Pune while the final match will be played in Ranchi from October 19.