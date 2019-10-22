 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future

Updated: 22 October 2019 12:34 IST

India sealed off a series win at MS Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi and the long-standing question of the veteran's future came up in the post-match press briefing.

Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli led India to a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home. © Twitter

Virat Kohli broke into laughter at the end of the press conference after India's clean sweep victory against South Africa in Ranchi on Tuesday. The Indian captain was asked that BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said he will speak to Virat Kohli and seek clarity on the future of MS Dhoni. "I congratulated him. It's great that he has become the BCCI president but he has not spoken to me about that yet. He'll get in touch with me when he has to," Virat Kohli said with a chuckle.

"I am sure. What do I say about that? I'll go meet him when he tells me to. That's it," the Indian skipper added, having fits of laughter that filled the room.

India won the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa. As the Ranchi Test ended in four days, Kohli was asked if he will go to Dhoni's place and meet the former India captain.

"No. He's here. He's in the change room. Come, say hello," Kohli responded before leaving the press conference with a grin on his face.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from cricket has skipped India's series with the West Indies in the Caribbean and South Africa at home since the 2019 World Cup.

India will now host Bangladesh for a month-long series, comprising three T20 Internationals and two Tests, starting on November 3 in Delhi.

The squad for the T20I series will be picked on Thursday and BCCI president-elect Ganguly has said that he will speak with the selectors on Dhoni's position in the scheme of things.

