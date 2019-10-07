After India's convincing 203-run win over South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the team's performance and picked out a few standout performers for praise. But one name that he missed out on was Ravindra Jadeja and fans were quick to point out the all-rounder's exclusion. One such tweet asking if Sehwag didn't see Jadeja's performance with the bat, ball and on the field or if he had dozed off, was retweeted by Ravindra Jadeja.

"Fantastic test match for @ImRo45, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best," Virender Sehwag had tweeted on Sunday after India's resounding victory in which Rohit Sharma scored centuries in both of India's innings.

"That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin , Pujara,"he added.

As fans rushed to ask why the former India opener did not mention Ravindra Jadeja, one user tweeted, asking if Sehwag had dozed off during Jadeja's performance.

Ravindra Jadeja retweeted the tweet. Fans, however, had mixed reactions to Jadeja's decision to share the tweet.

While some users criticised him for courting controversy and that Sehwag probably just forgot to mention his name, others backed him and praised his performance in the Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 30 and a quickfire 40 with the bat while he picked up four wickets in the second innings to add to the two he took in the first innings.

In South Africa's second inning, Jadeja took three wickets in one over, which included a sensational return catch to dismiss Aiden Markram as the South Africa opener looked to hit him straight down the ground.