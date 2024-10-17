Recently, Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Telangana government. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcement that Siraj would be granted a Group-I government post for his service to the Indian team, including the T20 World Cup success earlier this year. The DSP reference made its way on the first day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2.

According to several reports, Sunil Gavaskar made a cheeky reference after Siraj was involved in a sledging incident with New Zealand's Devon Conway. Though the incident did not escalate much, Gavaskar, who was commentating, reportedly said: "Don't forget that he's a DSP now. I wonder if he was given a salute by the teammates.”

The mighty India succumbed to their lowest total at home on a rare off day in familiar conditions before Devon Conway extended New Zealand's advantage with a steely 91, steering them to 180 for three at stumps on day two of the first Test here on Thursday.

Siraj telling his real Instagram I'd to Conway pic.twitter.com/OMTZbP4VSY — John_Snow (@MrSnow1981) October 17, 2024

Daryl Mitchell (14) and Rachin Ravindra (22) were manning the crease at stumps as Kiwis built a lead of 134 runs.

Mark Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) engineered a batting collapse of Adelaidean proportions, dismantling India for 46, their lowest innings total at home in Tests.

India's day was made even gloomier later as Rishabh Pant limped out of the field after a sharply-turned ball from Ravindra Jadeja slammed on to his left knee.

The visiting batters needed to build on the phenomenal effort of the bowlers, and Conway did the job to perfection.

He first added 67 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Tom Latham (15), who fell to Kuldeep Yadav, and then 75 with Will Young for the second as New Zealand marched ahead confidently.

Conway and Young (33), who was dropped on 32 by Rohit Sharma at first slip off Jadeja, staved off India's charges.

Conway brought up his fifty in just 54 balls with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin over the bowler's head.

Young was more fortuitous but gave brave company to Conway before perishing to Jadeja in his attempt to sweep the left-arm spinner.