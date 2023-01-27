Washington Sundar pulled off an amazing one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mark Chapman during the first T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. India skipper Hardik Pandya decided to hand the ball to Sundar early in the innings to take advantage of the movement off the pitch and the all-rounder did not disappoint. Sundar foxed the in-form Finn Allen with a slower delivery as the opener was caught in the deep for 35. Just a few balls later, Chapman miscued a shot off his bowling and Sundar pulled off the caught and bowled by diving full length towards his right.

The ball looked almost out of his reach, but the all-rounder was able to complete the one-handed catch.

India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand.

India stuck with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, leaving out a returning Prithvi Shaw, while Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mukesh Kumar and Jitesh Sharma also missed out on the playing XI.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman and Ish Sodhi were brought in for Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, both of whom left following the ODI series.

Teams: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India:Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

