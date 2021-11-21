India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A really good ball to end! This lands on off and then spins away. Guptill looks to push but is beaten.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement and all of a sudden, the runs have started to flow! Shorter and outside off, Guptill guides it through point. Boundary. Fifty for Guptill. He holds the key for the Kiwis.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Guptill pushes it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Guptill pushes it to covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Tim nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is thumped! On middle, Guptill smashes it through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence. A huge over comes to an end. They need a few more of these.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! This is a big over so far and well could be the momentum changing one. The slog sweep is out, it is heaved over the mid-wicket fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! 50 up for New Zealand. They need a lot more. Down the leg side. Tim Seifert works it fine and this one races away to the fence.
8.1 overs (1 Run) The googly, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Guptill works it through mid-wicket and takes one more. Excellent start by Patel.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Tim works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled! A slower one, shortens the length. Tim Seifert looks to flick but misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is pushed to mid off.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Yet another slower one, on middle, turns in. Guptill looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Tim Seifert looks to drive, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
Harshal Patel to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Outside off, Guptill plays it off the back foot but finds point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, Guptill plays it through covers for another single. Singles won't do it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on middle, Tim Seifert flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) That is crunched! Outside off, it is slapped but to covers.
Venkatesh Iyer is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is pushed to cover. So despite the biggie, only 7 from the over. End of a very good Powerplay for India. New Zealand are 37 for 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, Tim Seifert plays it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Guptill pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Slapped over the fence! Guptill makes room and this is banged in short. It is slapped over covers for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one and on off, Guptill defends it.
