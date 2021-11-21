India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rahul Dravid, the Head coach of India has a quick chat, he says that it was a really good series. Adds that they will keep their feet on the ground and it was also not easy for the Kiwis to turn up after coming from the World Cup. Tells that it was good to see younger players come through. Says that they have options and will be realistic to give everyone a chance.
Harshal Patel joins now, he says that he has to be switched on every time and says his skillsets won't change overnight. He tries to maintain his skills and continues in international as well. Adds that he keeps backing himself and tries bowling different things in the nets. Kishan says that he is ready to keep whenever asked. Adds that the coach and captain told to enjoy and execute the plan.
Yuzvendra Chahal is up for a chat, he says that after two overs he saw that the ball was gripping and hence he changed his line Tells that he is bowling more googlies and tossed up balls and he is happy with today's performance. Venkatesh Iyer joins him, he says that it was a good series for him and long may it continue. Says that he has to be flexible to bat at any position.
Earlier in the day, after electing to bat, Rohit and Kishan got India off to a flier. They did lose their way in the middle overs but the lower order came to the fore and took them to a really good total which in the end proved to be enough by quite some margin.
For India, Axar Patel was brilliant. However, all the bowlers played their part with the ball. Except for Kumar all had a wicket at least. Overall, it was a complete performance from the hosts.
The problem for Kiwis was they were 3 down inside the Powerplay and from then on, it was always going to be an uphill task. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert then did form a partnership but once Guptill fell, it was a procession. Just the three batters scored in double figures and with that scorecard, chasing a big total is not possible.
An emphatic win then for India to inflict the clean sweep! We all thought it was an advantage to Kiwis when they got the chance of chasing but the wicket seemed to have gotten slower. The ball was gripping and sticking a lot more and in the end, the Kiwis have fallen well short.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A short ball, outside off. Lockie Ferguson looks to pull but gets a top edge, in the air and towards mid on where Deepak Chahar settles under it and takes a simple catch. INDIA WIN BY 73 RUNS AND CLINCH THE SERIES BY 3-0.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Boult nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle, drilled down to long on for one run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled away to square leg for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Ferguson looks to heave it but misses.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ferguson comes down the track, he gets to the pitch of the ball and smacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Ferguson looks to pull but misses.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! On middle, Ferguson smashes it over the long on fence. 100 up for the Kiwis.
Trent Boult is the last man in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! On middle, this is lofted down towards long on. The fielder runs to his left and takes an easy catch.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just short! On middle, Sodhi looks to pull, it goes off the top edge, towards long on. The fielder runs in but it lands short. A single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Sodhi slashes but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A slower short one on the body, Ferguson looks to pull but misses.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, this one stays a touch low. Ferguson looks to pull but misses.
Lockie Ferguson is the new man in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Iyer has his first! Not the best of balls, short and outside off, this is slapped hard but to covers where Rohit Sharma takes a simple catch.
