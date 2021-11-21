India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
16.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Patel works it to backward point and takes a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Patel hits it on the off side and takes a quick run. Milne runs across and has a shy at his end but misses.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid off! A length ball, outside off. Harshal Patel makes room and smacks it over mid off for a boundary. Valuable runs for India.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short ball, on middle. Harshal Patel tries to ramp it away but misses.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Patel taps it to point.
Harshal Patel is the new man in!
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is Shreyas Iyer who departs and two new batsmen at the fag end of the innings! Just what New Zealand wanted. A length ball, on off, another knuckle ball from the Kiwis. Shreyas Iyer tries to heave it but fails to power it much. Hits it towards long on where Daryl Mitchell charges forward and takes a good low catch. India losing their way.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Shreyas Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Axar Patel walks out to bat now!
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! India 5 down now. A length ball, on off, it was the knuckle ball. Venkatesh Iyer tries to heave it over the leg side but does not middle it. Hits it high in the air and towards long on where Mark Chapman runs forward and takes a good catch.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on off. Shreyas Iyer makes room. Tries to pull but mistimes it to square leg. One.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Change of pace from Boult. On a length, on off. Shreyas taps it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and on middle. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull but misses.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy from James Neesham! A length ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer works it to point where Neesham lets it through and allows a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
