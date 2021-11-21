India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Sodhi shuffles and defends it out.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A googly now but this one stays low. Sodhi looks to heave but gets beaten as this one does not bounce much.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Sodhi looks to cut but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and way outside off. Milne looks to defend but gets an outside edge. Falls just short of the first slip.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, angling on the pads. Milne misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball by Chahar. Sodhi swings and misses.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan with some mistakes now, rare one from him today. A length ball, outside off. Sodhi smashes it towards deep cover. Ishan Kishan runs across but over-rans it and the ball rolls behind him for a boundary.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full ball, on off. Ish Sodhi lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Sodhi defends it towards mid off.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Blocked out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! Mitchell Santner is RUN OUT! Kishan with an absolutely wonderful piece of fielding. On the pads, this is flicked with soft hands to mid-wicket. Kishan charges from the deep, gathers and scores a direct hit to the keeper's end. The batters were looking for a couple but Santner did not see this coming.
Another run out appeal and this time the batter is surely short.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! A full ball, on middle. Milne hits it high in the air but well enough to clear the long on fence as well.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length, on off. Milne taps it to point.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Santner slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
Adam Milne walks out to bat!
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Fine catch from Rishabh Pant and the last called batsman walks back. A length ball, on middle. James Neesham swings across the line and manages a top edge towards short third man. Rishabh Pant calls for it and runs across. The ball was swirling around and Pant did extremely well to judge it and pouch it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Neesham keeps it out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Now serves a full ball, outside off. Mitchell Santner fails to dig it out. 109 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Greets Santner with a short ball, outside off. Left alone.
11.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! Tim Seifert is RUN OUT! Length and on off. Neesham tucks it to square leg. The batters take a single but Seifert wanted another run. Neesham is not interested and till Seifert reaches back to his crease, Pant removes the bails as Seifert was halfway down. Excellent fielding from Kishan in the deep.
A run out appeal and it is referred. The batter seems short.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is flicked wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Tim Seifert pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, on off. Tim Seifert skips down and pushes it down to covers. Two taken.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Blocked out. 115 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (0 Run) James Neesham tries to improvise straightaway! A googly. James Neesham tries to reverse sweeps but drags it to the first slip. Good for him as it goes off the inner half of the bat.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
James Neesham walks out to bat now!
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An important wicket for India, this wicket will give them much relief! A full ball, on middle. Martin Guptill gets on his knee and looks to slog-sweep it. It takes the top edge and goes high and towards long on where Suryakumar Yadav holds onto it. A good innings from Martin Guptill comes to an end.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Tim works it through mid-wicket for one.
