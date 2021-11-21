India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) This one spins away sharply. Short and outside off. Tim Seifert looks to defend but misses.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel gets the third one. An arm ball again from Patel, full and angling around off. Glenn Phillips steps across and tries to be innovative as he tries to reverse sweep it. Misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps. A good day for a Left-arm bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Kept out.
4.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, on middle. Glenn Phillips blocks it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Now a googly, full and on middle. Glenn Phillips reads it and blocks it towards mid-wicket. 156 needed in 96 balls.
3.5 overs (1 Run) This one spins away, full and outside off. Martin Guptill pushes it on the off side for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off, defended out.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Martin Guptill breaks the shackles. picks the line early and gets into the position. Martin Guptill powers it all the way over long on for a maximum.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side. Martin Guptill sweeps it to square leg where the fielder makes an excellent stop. Certainly saves a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Martin Guptill hits it back to Chahal.
Glenn Phillips is the new man in. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Two in the over for Axar Patel! Patel gives some flight to this one, full and outside off, it lands and spins back in. Mark Chapman comes down the track and tries to drive but misses. Rishabh Pant, behind the sticks, does the rest and Mark Chapman walks back for a duck.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter now, on middle. Chapman nudges it to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle. Martin Guptill tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Martin Guptill mistimes his push back to the bowler.
Mark Chapman walks out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Just like New Zealand, the spinner does the trick for India! A full ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell looks to go inside-out but instead, toe ends it high in the air towards point. Harshal Patel there, tracks back and takes a good catch.
1.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Three fielders converged but Chahar called for it and made a mess off it. A short ball targeted on middle. Martin Guptill looks to pull but gets a leading edge, high in the air and just near the non-striker's end. Deepak Chahar calls, runs across and drops it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, on middle. Martin Guptill stands tall and hammers it straight down the ground for a boundary. Expensive start from Deepak Chahar.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the middle! A full ball, on middle. Martin Guptill makes room, clears the front foot and powers it over long on for a biggie.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Daryl Mitchell punches it to mid on for a quick single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! The fast outfield makes the ball roll away! A full ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell lofts it without much timing but clears the infield and fetches a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) This one shapes away, on a length, outside off. Guptill nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start for India, just 5 off it. A length ball, slower and outside off. Daryl Mitchell taps it off the inner half back to the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell defends it towards point.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell hops and blocks it on the off side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quick single! On middle, on a length. Guptill tucks it to mid on for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand and Martin Guptill are underway! A length ball, outside off, hint of away swing. Martin Guptill gets low and hits it over covers for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, on middle. Martin Guptill gets inside the line of the ball and defends it.
