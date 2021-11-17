India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav tucks it to the leg side.
Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack. Gave away 3 runs in his first over.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Rohit Sharma drives it to wide of the diving cover fielder for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Suryakumar Yadav gets hold of this one! Tossed up, in the slot, around middle. SKY whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle and leg. Rohit Sharma drills it to long on for one.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but lands safely! Nicely tossed up, around off, turning away. Rohit Sharma looks to heave it across the line and gets a leading edge which falls in between the extra cover and the long off fielder. Two taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, shorter in length, around off. Rohit Sharma taps it to backward point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav eases it to long on for a run.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, around off. Suryakumar Yadav clips it to wide of long and takes a couple. The fielder in the deep keeps it to two.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Rohit Sharma defends it solidly.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on leg. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Much fuller, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav reaches out for it and drives this to sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it to cover.
Review time! Tim Southee has opted for a review as Suryakumar Yadav has been struck on his thigh pad in an attempt to play the sweep shot. Ball Tracker shows that the impact was well outside off so the on-field decision stays and the Kiwis lose a review.
7.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flatter ball, on off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to sweep but misses. He gets hit on the pads. Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert appeal for an lbw but the umpire says no. New Zealand take a review. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the impact was outside off. The on-field decision stays and New Zealand burn their review.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Sharma nudges it on the leg side for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and cuts it towards backward point. The ball falls just short of Daryl Mitchell.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Rohit Sharma punches it off the back foot to sweeper cover. He rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, on middle. Rohit Sharma clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full, tossed up, on off. Rohit Sharma works it to short extra cover.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class written all over it! A juicy full toss, outside off. Rohit Sharma prods and and all he does is hit it over extra cover to fetch himself a boundary. So easy on the eye!
Todd Astle comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great end to the Powerplay for India! On the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on his knee and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary. End of the Powerplay, India are 56/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive but gets an outside edge to third man.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Much slower through the air, on leg. Suryakumar Yadav looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge to the off side.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Again angling into the pads, Rohit Sharma helps it on its way to fine leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, Suryakumar Yadav whips it to mid-wicket for one.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma did all the damage from the other end while KL Rahul holes out! This was a tad short from Mitchell Santner, on middle. KL Rahul hangs back and clobbers it towards deep square leg. Couldn't quite get the timing right. Mark Chapman takes an easy catch in the deep. Much needed breakthrough for New Zealand and Santner breaks the partnership. KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion.
