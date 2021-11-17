India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) How are the bails still on? Axar Patel has his palms on his face. He can't believe it. Loopy ball, around off. Chapman looks to defend it out but misses. He gets tangled in his defence. The ball rolls and touches the off pole, but the bails were intact. No trouble for Chapman, he survives. New Zealand are 65/1 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full and wide outside off. Chapman looks to chase it but misses.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Guptill comes forward and looks to clip it away. The ball takes the inside edge and it goes towards the off side off the pads. They take one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Chapman works it to the off side for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Chapman hits it back to the bowler, as he is trying to free his arms now. This dot ball will put the pressure on the batter.
9.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Flatter, on the pads. Guptill gets down on one knee and looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg. Guptill crosses and collects a leg bye.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on the pads. Guptill looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, around middle and off. Chapman goes on the back foot and lifts it towards long on to get a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Guptill works it to long on for a single. These two batters are making sure they keep the runs ticking.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads. Martin Guptill clips it to mid-wicket. The batters take two comfortably.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Looped up, outside off. Chapman pushes it through covers for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Guptill stands tall and punches it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, fuller in length, around middle. Martin Guptill eases it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Mark Chapman cuts it to deep cover and takes a single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running from the Kiwi batters! Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Mark Chapman nudges it to the vacant mid on region and comes back for the second run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller in length, around middle and leg. Martin Guptill tucks it to the leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Chapman punches it to deep cover for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, around off. Martin Guptill sweeps it to deep square leg and takes a run.
Axar Patel comes into the attack now. He replaces Deepak Chahar.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Fuller in length, around leg. Mark Chapman gets down on his knee and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery from Ashwin! Loopy ball, around off, turning away late. Chapman skips down and looks to work it to the leg side but he is deceived by the change of pace and gets hit on his pad.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, around off. Mark Chapman hits it to the right of the bowler. Ravichandran Ashwin dives and stops the single.
Rohit Sharma is back on the field. He looks to be alright to continue.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on a length, outside off. Martin Guptill looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the blade towards deep point. A single taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Mark Chapman stays back and works it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Martin Guptill drills it to long off for a run.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! There is the first maximum of the innings and New Zealand end the Powerplay on a high! Short ball, outside off. Mark Chapman stands tall and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie. The Kiwis are 41/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Chahar bowls a slower one, shorter in length, outside off. Mark Chapman looks to slog but fails to get any blade on it.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Full ball, on the pads. Chapman whips it to the vacant deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Rohit Sharma is out in the dugout with an external injury. Looks like a slight niggle on the finger. He should be back on the field soon.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A knuckle ball, on a length, outside off. Mark Chapman looks to heave it away on the leg side but he misses.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Martin Guptill flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Martin Guptill finally gets hold of this one! Chahar hurls a slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Guptill shimmies down a bit and pulls it to the right of the long on fielder to collect a boundary.
Follow the India vs New Zealand 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, New Zealand are 68/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand 2021 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.