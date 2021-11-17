India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Stay tuned for presentation!
Ravichandran Ashwin is in for a chat. He says, there was some purchase off the pitch, when they bowled slowly. Mentions, they did not speak a lot at the half stage. Adds, he bowled an over inside the Powerplay, but he realized it late to vary the pace. On being asked, about how Dravid is as a coach, he says that, we all know what to expect of him. He thinks they should give him some space and hopes to see a happy Indian camp going in the future.
New Zealand did not start well with the ball but it was Mitchell Santner who provided them with the crucial breakthrough and also was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers along with Lockie Ferguson. The other New Zealand bowlers were taken to the cleaners and they did not manage to put pressure on India's batters. The Black Caps did manage to squeeze things at the fag end by picking up wickets but they leaked a lot of runs in the first 10 overs. They were also not up to the mark when it came to fielding and it cost them in the end.
Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma carried on from where they left off in UAE and got their team off to a flier yet again. Rahul did get out cheaply but that did not stop the skipper from scoring freely. Suryakumar Yadav came in at number 3 and he started attacking the Kiwi bowlers right from the word go. These two Mumbai boys scored at a brisk rate and put their team in a commanding position. Just when it seemed that India would run away with the game Rohit Sharma perished and after scoring a blistering fifty, SKY too, walked back to the hut. The onus was then on Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to see their team through. Iyer found it hard to find the middle of his bat and he threw away his wicket in the process. In came the debutant, Venkatesh Iyer when India needed 10 runs off the last over. He hit a boundary off his first ball but got out on the next ball while trying to be cheeky. But it was Rishabh Pant who held his nerves in the end and got his team over the line.
This has been a mouth-watering opening game of the series and it is India who go 1-0 up in the three match T20I series, courtesy of some good overall show by their batters as well as the bowlers. New Zealand, on the other hand, would be disappointed as they have failed to bring their A game into the opening fixture, even though they made a match out of it at the fag end.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant wins it for India! Short of a length, on middle. Rishabh Pant advances down the track and smashes it over mid off. Didn't time it that well but the players were inside the ring to stop the single which meant that the ball went all the way towards long off for a boundary. INDIA WIN BY 5 WICKETS.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off, bowls it full and wide. Axar Patel dabs it to backward point for a single. Over to Pant now. 3 runs needed from 3.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower, full-length ball, outside off. Patel looks to push it away but misses. Wide called by the umpire. Another poor delivery by Daryl Mitchell in this over.
Axar Patel comes out at number 7.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Four and out for the debutant! Fuller in length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer tries to be clever and reverse scoop it over short third man but instead chips it straight into the hands of Rachin Ravindra. Pressure back on India now. What an over this is turning out to be.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure? What pressure? Back of a length, on middle. Venkatesh Iyer stands deep in his crease and pulls it with disdain towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. What a way to get off the mark on a debut.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Not a good start by Daryl Mitchell! Length ball, way too outside off. Venkatesh Iyer slashes his bat at it but misses. Wided.
Venkatesh Iyer walks out to bat for India at number 6. He comes out at a crucial stage. How will the debutant fare under pressure? Also, Daryl Mitchell comes into the attack now to bowl the final over. A last gamble by Tim Southee.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! New Zealand are right back in the game! Good-length ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer looks to heave but gets no timing on his shot. The ball goes straight to Trent Boult at long off who grabs it easily. 10 runs needed off the final over now.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Short of a length, on middle. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull but gets a top edge and balloons it over the bowler's end. It lands right in front of the long on and long off fielders. Two runs taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Rishabh Pant looks to slog it on the leg side going down on one knee but misses. He gets hit on the pads and the batters take a leg bye.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle. Iyer flat-bats it down to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads. Rishabh Pant tickes it to backward square leg for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer smashes it hard to mid-wicket. The fielder there does well to stop the ball. A single taken.
Tim Southee to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tension building now! Slower, shorter and wider, Rishabh Pant looks to flay it away but misses. 16 needed from the last two overs!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Rishabh Pant knocks it straight to mid off.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Shreyas Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket. Martin Guptill picks up the ball and has a shy at the striker's end as Rishabh Pant is too casual completing the single but misses. A direct hit could have been close!
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! Short of a length, on leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull but misses. The ball brushes off his thigh pad and goes to fine leg for a couple of leg byes.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and spraying down the leg side, Iyer looks to flick but misses. Wided. These extras aren't going to help New Zealand's cause at the moment. Simply cannot afford giving extra runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Pant pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Pant plays it to extra cover.
Lockie Ferguson (3-0-21-0) is back on now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good timing but no run! Length ball, around off. Shreyas Iyer punches it to backward point. 21 needed from 18 balls!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Shreyas Iyer looks to guide to third man but gets an inside edge past the stumps.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 5.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! It has not been Trent Boult's night but bags his second wicket. This was on a length, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav goes far too across to play a sweep shot. He misses and the furniture behind him gets disturbed. He would have wanted to finish the game for his side but nevertheless has done his job and goes back to the pavilion after a terrific knock.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and way too outside off, Rishabh Pant again looks to play a ramp shot but misses. Wided by the umpire. Trent Boult is not happy with that call.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on middle. Rishabh Pant looks to play the ramp shot but fails to do so.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Rishabh Pant makes room and defends it back to the bowler.
15.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Short and on the pads. Pant looks to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls out and the batters collect a leg bye.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Yadav pushes it to cover for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFILED AND FOUR! Of all the people it was Boult who makes a mess out of it. Full and on the pads. Yadav comes across and whips it aerially towards deep square leg. Trent Boult comes forward but the ball goes through his palms and into the boundary. Not a good day at office for Boult.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Yadav continues on his merry way. Deft touch finding the gap. Length and outside off. Yadav comes across and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Pant taps it to point and crosses for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a hit! A full-length ball, outside off. Pant skips down the track and punches it through covers for a boundary.
Tim Southee comes back into the attack.
