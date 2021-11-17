India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The chase is set to begin.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then. The Indian bowlers have done their job. Now, the onus is on the batters to chase down the target of 165 runs to get a lead in this T20I series. Will they rise to the occasion? Or will the Kiwis hunt down the attacking batting line-up of India to get off to a winning start? To find out, do join us for the chase on the other side.
Mark Chapman, is in for a chat. He says, that it was just about playing well in the Powerplay and then build a partnership with Guptill. Tells that he is very fortunate to be playing in the side and also says that he got the opportunity and made the most out of it. Mentions that the team has put up a good score and back their bowling side to defend this.
It was a fiery start with the ball by Kumar. He got rid of Mitchell in his very first over. But the other two pacers, Siraj and Chahar could not replicate the same threat and they were taken to the cleaners. Ashwin and Patel spun the ball around in the middle overs, it was the former who got rid of a set batsman in Chapman and in the same over he sent back Glenn Philips on a 3-ball duck. A last over magic by Ashwin, showing his class on his 50th T20I game. Chahar got a consolation wicket in the death while Patel remained wicketless. Kumar and Ashwin, both end their day with a brace. Siraj got a wicket to his name in the final over of the game, also this came after getting injured on the first ball. Good spirit showed by him.
After a successful outing in the T20 World Cup, Daryl Mitchell could not replicate the same form and was sent back on a golden duck. But he couldn't have evaded it with ease, as it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inswinger. Then, Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill stuck around in the middle. They got off to a rocky start, but both the players aimed at taking the game deep and kept the runs ticking. The pair stitched a 109 runs partnership before Chapman skittled out. But it might have just opened the floodgates, as Glenn Phillips had to walk back on a duck in the same over. It was a double blow for the Kiwis. In the absence of Kane Williamson, it was the experienced Martin Guptill who was the glue in this innings. He shifted the gears in the death overs and smacked the ball all across the park to get some valuable runs on the scoreboard and also his maiden T20I fifty against India, but he slipped out in the 18th over. Later, the run flow slowed down with new batters in the crease and the Kiwis would not be happy with the way they ended the innings.
A great comeback by India in the death! The Kiwis got off to a sedate start. But Guptill and Chapman made sure to up the ante before it got too late. India, on the other hand, dragged the game back in the last three overs and made sure to not let the Kiwis cross the 170-run mark.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO BYES! A bit of chaos in the middle and the Kiwi batters sneak in a couple of byes off the last ball! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Tim Southee misses his heave and looks for a bye. Rishabh Pant behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and has a shy at his end but he misses. The ball goes towards long on and the batters come back for the second. New Zealand finish with 164/6.
Tim Southee walks in to face the last ball of the innings.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mohammed Siraj gets his reward! Good-length ball, around leg. Rachin Ravindra clears his front leg and looks to slog but he misses and the ball crashes onto his stump. He was clearly not looking at his best out there in the middle!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Siraj bangs it into the deck, around middle. Rachin Ravindra looks for the pull shot but fails to get any bat on it! Two dots in a row!
19.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent change of pace from Siraj! A slower ball, into the pitch, outside off. Rachin Ravindra skips down and looks to pull but he misses.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky, but Rachin Ravindra and New Zealand will take that! Length ball, around off. Ravindra looks to heave it away but he gets an inside edge and the ball goes past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Mohammed Siraj has been hit hard on his fingers and immediately calls for the physio. Luckily, it is his non-bowling arm so he will be able to complete the over. He receives some treatment and looks fine now. We are set to resume.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Mitchell Santner digs it out back to the bowler. Mohammed Siraj looks to stop the ball with his left and gets hurt in the process. The ball ricochets towards long on and the batters cross for a run.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-34-0) to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Mitchell Santner pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and collects a run.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Whoa! A run out chance goes begging! Back of a length, outside off. Mitchell Santner drags it towards Shreyas Iyer at long on and comes back for the second run. Iyer throws it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who fails to collect it cleanly and Rachin Ravindra survives!
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Mitchell Santner stays back and pushes it to cover.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Rachin Ravindra pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Mitchell Santner is the new batsman in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India are pulling things back nicely here and New Zealand lose their fifth wicket! A slower ball, fuller in length, outside off. Tim Seifert reaches out and looks to slog but he only gets the toe end of the bat and the ball loops up in the air towards point. Suryakumar Yadav settles under it and takes a good catch.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Rachin Ravindra tucks it to the leg side and collets a run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Tim Seifert looks to heave it away but he misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Rachin Ravindra punches it to extra cover and gets off the mark with a single.
India have taken a review taken for caught behind. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The on-field decision stays and India lose a review.
17.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Chahar bangs it into the deck, outside off. Rachin Ravindra looks to cut it but he fails to get any bat on it. Deepak Chahar feels that the batter has got a nick on it so he convinces his skipper for a review. The Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved so the on-field decision stays and India lose a review!
17.3 overs (1 Run) Chahar hurls a slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Tim Seifert drags it to long on for a single.
Rachin Ravindra walks out to bat.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Deepak Chahar gets lucky this time as this ball was also in the slot for Martin Guptill! Slower ball, fuller in length, around off. Guptill looks to heave it away yet again but he mistimes it in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer comes running in from the deep and takes a good low catch. Deepak Chahar gives him a stare too as Martin Guptill puts his head down and starts walking back.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! This is brute force from Martin Guptill! Length ball, right in the slot, around off. Guptill stays low and dispatches it way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
Deepak Chahar (3-0-34-0) is brought back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DROPPED! Oh, dear! Axar Patel has put down a very simple catch and it could prove to be a costly one for the home side. Full ball, outside off. Tim Seifert slices it uppishly towards Axar Patel at deep cover. Patel drops it and the ball goes towards the ropes.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, around off. Tim Seifert squeezes it out towards Rohit Sharma at extra cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. Guptill digs it out towards cover and takes a run.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Width on offer and Martin Guptill makes full use of it! Length ball, outside off. Guptill gets low and smacks it over deep extra cover for a biggie!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Tim Seifert hangs back and drags it to wide of long on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, just outside off. Martin Guptill drills it to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and way outside off. Martin Guptill lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-5-1) comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Sliding down the leg side, Tim Seifert sweeps this past short fine leg. Mohammed Siraj runs to his right and dives to stop the ball but his efforts go in vain as the ball wins the race. A boundary to end the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Tim Seifert looks to reverse sweep but mistimes it to point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked to mid-wicket for a single again by Guptill.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Tim Seifert nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single by Guptill.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Martin Guptill looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Axar Patel appeals for an lbw but not given.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, New Zealand are 164/6. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.