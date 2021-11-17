India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) MISFIELD! Full and on off. Pant hits it to mid off. The fielder fumbles which allows the batters to cross for a single.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! A length ball, outside off. Pant pushes it towards cover and grabs a single. The fielder overthrows which allows the batters to sneak another single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on top of off. Yadav stays inside the crease and pushes it towards point.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Pant pushes it through covers for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of authority! Yadav gets his half century in some style. A length ball, on middle and leg. Yadav gets inside the line and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. This is the longer boundary but it does not matter. Yadav uses the pace on the ball really well.
Lockie Ferguson (2-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav slashes it through covers for a single. A great over by Boult, a wicket and 6 runs off it.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Wrists coming into play. This is phenomenal from Yadav. Pressure releaser. A length ball, around off. Yadav gets under it and lifts it over the cover region for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Touch short and outside off. Yadav cuts it towards point, but straight to the fielder. Pant ventures out looking for a single, but was sent back in time.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Pant gets off the mark instantly! Full-length ball, on middle and leg. Pant clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat at No.4
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Trent Boult after getting hit all across the park in his second over, gets the last laugh and gets rid of the skipper, Rohit Sharma. The only reason why Boult was brought on, he gets an important breakthrough. Boult serves an off-pace short delivery, on the bodyline. Sharma looks to hook it away, but ends up chipping it towards short fine leg. Rachin Ravindra take a couple of steps back and grabs the ball with ease. New Zealand have a glimmer of hope now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Sharma leans in and pushes it aerially towards point. The ball meets Guptill on a bounce.
Trent Boult (2-0-23-0) is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Oh! What a delivery! Floated, around off. The ball turns away off the surface. Yadav looks to defend it out but misses. A good delivery to end his 4-over spell. Santner finishes with figures of 4-0-19-1.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Short and on off. Yadav cuts it towards point. Mark Chapman makes a half stop. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Sharma moves to 48. Full, on off. Sharma goes inside out and lifts it over covers. They take one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Yadav plays it past the bowler towards mid off. They take one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off, the ball moves away. Yadav stays back and taps it to cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Sharma pushes it through covers and gets a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Just a tad short, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts hard past the point fielder. The fielder from deep cover runs to his left and keeps it to two. 61 runs needed off 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, around middle. Rohit Sharma tucks it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, around leg. Suryakumar Yadav works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished by SKY! A half-tracker, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav sits back and smashes it to wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 50-run partnership comes up with this boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, shorter in length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut but he misses.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up, outside off, turning away late. Suryakumar Yadav looks to go inside out but he misses. Wided!
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Flatter ball, on a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav skips down without getting to the pitch of the ball, frees his arms and clears long on to collect a biggie!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, turning away late. Rohit Sharma prods and pushes it towards point.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around leg. Suryakumar Yadav tucks it behind square on the leg side for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A tad quicker, around middle. Rohit Sharma works it towards long on and rotates the strike.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav eases it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Santner sees Suryakumar Yadav skipping down, drags his length back and hurls a flatter ball, around off. SKY taps it towards backward point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Rohit Sharma tucks it to the leg side for a run.
