India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe! Back of a length, on off. Martin Guptill looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards backward point. The batters take a couple of runs.
Mohammed Siraj comes back to bowl.
Tim Seifert walks out to bat.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Aorund off, Tim Seifert defends it off the front foot. Top over from Ravichandran Ashwin. He finishes his spell with figures of 4-0-23-2.
Review time! Glenn Phillips has opted for a review as he has been adjudged LBW!
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! This is turning out to be a great over for India! Loopy ball, on off, turning in. Glenn Phillips looks to defend on the back foot but misses. He gets hit on the pads. Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. appeal for an lbw and the umpire raises his finger without any hesitation. Glenn Phillips opts for a review. UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and wickets hitting. The original decision stays and Glenn Phillips' short stay comes to an end.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Big turn! Slower through the air, on off. Glenn Phillips looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the bads.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A carrom ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Glenn Phillips walks out to bat.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Excellent bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin. India needed that breakthrough. Tosses it up nicely, on middle. Mark Chapman looks to heave it across the line but is beaten by the flight. The ball turns away and disturbs the stumps behind him. Proper off-spinner dismissal for Ravichandran Ashwin. Celebrates it like it's just another day at the office for him.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries keep coming for them now! Tossed up, outside off. Mark Chapman drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin (3-0-19-0) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another over which ends with a boundary! Full and on the pads, Martin Guptill flicks it past the fielder at backward square leg for a boundary. 41 runs off the last 3 overs.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, around off. Martin Guptill pulls it to cow corner for a brace. 100-run partnership between these two batters as well.
12.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for New Zealand! Takes pace off the ball, outside off. Mark Chapman makes a lot of room for himself but ends up chipping it to long off for just a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Chapman walks down the track and slaps it over cover for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Martin Guptill slashes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Martin Guptill looks to thump it over long on but the ball stays a little low. It goes off the inside edge back to the keeper who carries it on a bounce.
Deepak Chahar (2-0-24-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again, 10 runs come off the last two deliveries. Flatter, around off. Chapman stays back and cuts it through point. The ball goes past the fielder and into the fence.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a freebie. Full toss, on the bodyline. Chapman stands tall and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. With this Chapman also gets his maiden T20I FIFTY. He has done well to take his side to safer shores. Although the job isn't done yet and he knows that.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Chapman drives it through cover. Shreyas Iyer does well in the deep, to save a certain boundary. The batters pick two with ease.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around off. Chapman goes back and puhses it to cover, but straight to the fielder.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated, way outside off. Chapman looks to reverse hit it but misses. Wide called by the umpire. Looks like that was a little harsh on the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle and leg. Guptill eases it down to long on. They take one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. The ball turns in. Chapman goes back and taps it to point for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here we go! Two consecutive boundaries for Guptill to end what was turning out to be a good over by Siraj. A full-length ball, on off. Guptill gets behind it and punches it towards long on for a boundary. 16 runs coming off it. The message is clear for the batters here. Attack, attack, attack.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Guptill makes the most of the width offered. Slower delivery, on a length, outside off. Guptill sets himself up and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! New Zealand need boundaries at the moment. It has been a while. A yorker length delivery, around middle and leg. Guptill digs it out towards mid-wicket. The batters take two runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Chapman works it to the off side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, on the pads. Guptill hits it towards short fine leg. Deepak Chahar dives to his right to make a great stop. The batters pick up a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...SAFE! Slightly short and on off. Guptill looks to heave it across the line. The ball skies high in the air, off the bottom half. Although, it evades the fielder at mid-wicket. The batters take two.
