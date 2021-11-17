India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Mark Chapman prods and looks to defend. The ball goes off the inside edge towards backward square leg for a brace.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Aerial but in the gap! Width offered again, outside off. Mark Chapman frees his arms and hits it uppishly over extra cover. The ball races away to the boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, outside off. Mark Chapman leans into a drive but finds the fielder at extra cover.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Chapman gets off the mark! Width on offer, outside off. Mark Chapman slashes it through covers for a couple of runs.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, at 132.2 kph. Mark Chapman stands tall and knocks it back to the bowler.
Deepak Chahar to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg, at 132.6 kph. Mark Chapman looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and the batters take a single. Terrific start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A wicket and two runs off it.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Mark Chapman pushes it to mid on.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, nipping away. Mark Chapman leaves it alone.
Who will walk out next? Mark Chapman walks out at number 3.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! That's the inswinger that he is known for! Good-length ball, on off, coming back in sharply. Daryl Mitchell is caught at the crease as he looks to defend. Big gap between bat and pad. The ball goes through and shatters the stumps behind him. What a start for India. A golden duck for Daryl Mitchell and he has to walk back to the pavilion.
0.2 over (1 Run) Martin Guptill and New Zealand are underway! Good-length ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, outside off. Guptill pushes it towards cover-point for a quick run. Shreyas Iyer collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Guptill gets a single in the end.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a good-length ball, on off. A hint of away movement for him. Martin Guptill stands up on his toes and taps it towards point.
Done with the pre-match preceedings. The Indian players now spread out to their respective fielding positions. Followed by Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell who walk out to bat for the Kiwis. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start with the ball.
We are set to get underway! Both the teams walk out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
The debutant, Venkatesh Iyer, is up for a chat. He says that it feels good and he is happy that he has been given the opportunity to represent his country. Tells that Rahul Dravid is a legend of the game and he is looking forward to work with him. Adds that he wants to be flexible as a cricketer and is ready to perform any kind of role that the team demands. Signs off by saying that it is great that the crowds are back in the stadium.
Tim Southee says that they would have bowled first as well as dew will come into the picture. Mentions that the guys are disappointed to not get a win in the World Cup but they are excited to be back and give their all. Informs that they have got 4 changes from the side they played in the World Cup final. James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson and Adam Milne miss out. Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Todd Astle and Rachin Ravindra replace them.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good and they would like to chase keeping in mind the dew factor. Tells that it has been a quick turnaround for them but they are eager to get going. Informs that Shreyas Iyer is back and they are going in with three pacers, two spinners, five batters and Venkatesh Iyer would be playing as an all-rounder.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer (On his T20I Debut), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee are out in the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have opted to BOWL first.
The news from the middle is that Venkatesh Iyer will me making his international debut after an impressive stint in the second half of the Indian T20 League. He received his maiden cap from skipper, Rohit Sharma.
PITCH REPORT – Deep Dasgupta is down near the pitch. He says that this is the first T20I at this venue. Ajit Agarkar joins him, he says it looks like a good pitch. There are a few cracks but that won't be an issue. The spinners have fared really well on this pitch. Ends by saying, it looks like a good batting pitch.
India, on the other hand, are embarking into a new era of Rahul Dravid. This could also very well be Rohit Sharma's first assignment as a full-time skipper in this format and would like to start off with a winning note. Both, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been in phenomenal touch and poses the biggest threat to the Kiwis. While Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav would be itching to prove their worth, there are a couple of new faces in the squad as well. Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel - all of them showed their potential in the Indian T20 League and are exciting prospects. It will be interesting to see them in the blue jersey if they get a game. India might be favourites considering they are playing on Indian soil and also have fresh faces but New Zealand are an irresistible side and have a core group who can outperform any side on any given day. That being said, stay tuned for further updates.
New Zealand will miss the services of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee is set to lead the Kiwis in his absence. Apart from Williamson, no other key player is rested and have a full strength squad. Their opening pair - Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell head to this series on the back of good form. They will miss Devon Conway in the middle order but this gives a perfect opportunity for Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert to stamp their authority. On the bowling front, much of their cast remains the same. Lockie Ferguson who missed out on the T20 World Cup is also back in the mix which should further boost their pace attack. Will Tim Southee and his troops start the series with a win ?
Well well well, the T20 World Cup escalated pretty quickly, didn't it? Just three days and New Zealand after finishing as runners-up have another task in their hand. They are up against India for a three-match T20I series. While India couldn't get through the group stage, the Black Caps would be high on confidence though they could lack intensity since they are playing a fresh series in less than 72 hours after the T20 World Cup final. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
...MATCH DAY...
Follow the India vs New Zealand 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.1 overs, New Zealand are 11/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand 2021 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.