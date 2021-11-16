India's Test specialists, including senior speedster Ishant Sharma, toiled hard at the nets on the second day of the short camp on Tuesday as they braced up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Hosts India will take on New Zealand in a two-match series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. While the focus was on skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day, it was Ishant and comeback man Jayant Yadav who bowled in the nets for a considerable amount of time on Tuesday.

The lanky Delhi speedster, who has played a staggering 104 Tests, bowled both in the morning and the afternoon session as he looked to sharpen his skills.

Jayant Yadav, who made a comeback to the Test team after a long time, also looked to get into the groove as he bowled his off-spins at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla facility.

Rahane, who was named captain in absence of a rested Virat Kohli, and his deputy for the first Test Cheteshwar Pujara batted for a long session in one of the two nets, which were placed at the middle of the ground.

Pujara, who had also practiced for a short time on Monday, played a variety of shots and took on the local bowlers with gusto, as he batted in the morning as well as the afternoon session.

Young Shubhman Gill also played his shots in the first net, set up at the MCA facility, whose ground in-charge is MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon.

Among others, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat also did their regular drills, while speedster Umesh Yadav bowled for a brief time in the morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury, was also seen at the camp, and did his drills.