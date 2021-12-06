IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India 5 Wickets Away From Crushing Win Over World Test Champions
India vs New Zealand Test Day 4 Live Score: India need just 5 more wickets to win the second Test match and take the series 1-0 against New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Chasing a mammoth total of 540 runs, New Zealand were at 140/5 at stumps on Day 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India need just 5 more wickets to win the second Test match and take the series 1-0 against the World Test champions. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India on Day 3 with his three wickets while Axar Patel took one. For New Zealand, so far Daryl Mitchell has been the top-scorer with his 60-run knock. The all-rounder added 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls before he was dismissed by Axar. Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on Day 3 with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) giving him company. New Zealand need 400 runs to win with two more days remaining in the game. (IND vs NZ LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 4)
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel
Here are the Live Updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Straight From Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- 08:20 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the Mumbai Test that is being played between India and New Zealand. India need 5 wickets to win the match while New Zealand who finished Day 3 at 140/5 need 400 more runs to win the clash at Wankhede Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for Team India on Day 3 with his three wickets while Axar Patel picked one. Two more days are left in the game but the Virat Kohli-led side is in a much stronger position and it will aim to get the job done on Day 4 itself.The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.India need 5 wickets to win.Live Score: New Zealand 140/5, need 400 runs to win