India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kept a calm head and played down the hype surrounding his incredible feat of surpassing Harbhajan Singh in the list of top-wicket takers for India in Test cricket. Ashwin went past Harbhajan's tally of 417 wickets during the second innings of New Zealand in the recently concluded drawn Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday. In an interview after the match, Ashwin spoke about the importance of creating special memories and said, "These are milestones that are constantly kept on tab, it's wonderful. Ever since Rahul Dravid has taken over, he has kept saying that however runs you make, however wickets you take, it's the memories that matter. I want to have some special memories going forward in the coming three-four years."

Ashwin highlighted the amount of hard work put in while representing the nation and accepted that he loves Test cricket and enjoys the tenacity required to excel in the longest format.

"There is a lot of pain, there is a lot of hard work, there is a lot of tenacity that you need to bring into play. You need to want it and definitely I am someone who wants to play this format and I enjoy it," he added.

As far as the list of top wicket-takers for India in the longest format is concerned, Ashwin only has Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev ahead of him now.

Kumble leads the list with 619 wickets in 132 Tests followed by Kapil Dev, who claimed 434 wickets in 131 appearances for India in Tests.