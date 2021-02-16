After defeat in the series opener, India came back strong in the second Test against England as they notched a 317-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. India captain Virat Kohli hailed the team for showing "superb character and fighting spirit" after the huge victory but maintained that the focus is now on the next Test - the day-night match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. "Superb character and fighting spirit on display. Well done boys," Kohli tweeted after India's win.

"The focus is now on the next one," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star for India, picking eight wickets and scoring a memorable third-innings century.

Ashwin made a valiant 106, in what was the third instance of him scoring a century and picking up a five-wicket haul in the same match.

Kohli himself had a 96-run partnership with Ashwin, before being trapped leg-before by Moeen Ali for 62.

Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel also played crucial roles for the hosts. Rohit hit his seventh Test century to give India a commanding first-innings score, while Axar claimed his maiden Test five-for on debut.

The win saw India climb back up to second in the World Test Championship table, having slid down to the fourth spot after defeat in the first Test.

The teams will now travel to Ahmedabad for the final two games of the series.

The second Test is slated to begin on February 24.