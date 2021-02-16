Virat Kohli became the joint most successful India captain in Tests at home, equalling MS Dhoni's record of 21 wins. Kohli has captained the team in India in 28 Tests, with just two losses and five draws. Dhoni, on the other hand, had 21 wins after leading the team in 30 Tests at home with three losses and six draws. Kohli reached the milestone after India outclassed England by a whopping 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai, levelling the four-match series at 1-1. The Indian captain will have the chance of going past his predecessor in a little over a week, with India taking on England in the third Test at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting February 24.

In total, Kohli has captained India in 58 Tests with 34 wins, 14 losses and 10 draws. The 32-year-old is well ahead of Dhoni's win percentage as skipper.

MS Dhoni led the side in 60 Tests with 27 victories, 18 losses and 15 draws to his name.

On Tuesday, India wrapped up a comprehensive win over the visiting England team to avenge their 227-run loss in the opening Test.

India bounced back in style on a turning pitch with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma playing a starring role.

Rohit Sharma set the foundations of India's emphatic win with a masterful 161-run knock in the first innings as India posted 329. England were all at sea when they came out to bat, with Ashwin leading the home team's charge, taking 29th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Ashwin was far from done and tormented the English with the bat as well, scoring his fifth Test hundred as India set up a humongous 482-run chase for England.

The visitors were once again found wanting against India's spin attack. Axar Patel notched a five-wicket haul on his debut, Ashwin added three more to his wickets tally, while Kuldeep Yadav joined the party with two dismissals.

The action now shifts to Ahmedabad, where the final two Tests of the series will be held -- the first of which will be a Pink Ball Test.