India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday came up with a series of mysterious tweets that left readers confused. The tweets came a day after India beat England inside two days in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 series lead and inch closer to the World Test Championship final. The tweets by Ashwin spoke about "outbound marketing" and "ideas being sold to us", but left fans confused as to what exactly it is that the off-spinner was referring to.

"Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that's an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it's a classic example of 'outbound marketing', however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us 'you can't think on your own' and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that 'As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat'," his tweets read.

Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it's against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us!



"Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it's against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us! 'The choice is always ours'," he concluded.

Several Twitter users responded asking what the tweets were about, while some threw in their theories.

"What ticked you off today," one user asked.

"I guess this tweet," replied another user, with a screenshot of Yuvraj Singh's tweet criticising the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Reply tweet for yuvi," wrote another user.

"Trying hard to think if this is about all the talk on pitches," one user opined.

"Nice payback to critics by @ashwinravi99," wrote another.

"People selling the idea that the Motera Pitch was poor," wrote a user.

Ashwin took seven wickets in the match and became the fastest Indian to get to 400 Test wickets. Ashwin and Axar Patel dominated with the ball as India comfortably beat England by 10 wickets in a low-scoring game.