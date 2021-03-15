Having being outclassed in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series opener, India bounced back in style in the 2nd T20I to thrash England by seven wickets and draw level in the five-match series at 1-1. Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan starred with the bat on Sunday as India chased down the 165-run target at a canter. Ishan Kishan blitzed a 32-ball 56 on his international debut while Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off just 49 balls. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the standouts with the ball in hand, taking two wickets apiece. On Tuesday, India will look to make their momentum count and inflict another loss on the top-ranked T20I side. The 3rd T20I could also see the return of Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the first two matches. KL Rahul could be in danger of losing his place, having failed to fire in both matches so far.

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will take place on March 16, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd T20I?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Start Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)