Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of himself and his daughter Samaira giving a little rub on his wife Ritika's "sore fingers" after the end of first day's play in Chennai. Ritika was spotted sitting in the stands with her fingers crossed as Rohit slammed his seventh Test century. "Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers," read the tweet from the cricketer on the social media platform.

Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers pic.twitter.com/lsQ21f19Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2021

Soon after Rohit posted the picture, fans flooded Twitter with heartwarming messages for the Indian batsman.

Well played Ro

So proud pic.twitter.com/powR2LObDa — Shireen (@ShireenRohit45) February 13, 2021

Happy valentine Rohikaa pic.twitter.com/buZVcrKjWv — Team Prabhas Army (@Im_vegee) February 13, 2021

Rohit scored 161 runs off 231 deliveries on the opening day of the second Test, after Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. The innings got off to a nervy start after Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck by Olly Stone. The 33-year-old opener stitched a partnership of 85 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara, before the latter lost his wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli was further dismissed for nought but Rohit helped India bounce back with a 162-run stand alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

The 33-year-old batsman was eventually dismissed after handing a catch to Moeen Ali off Jack Leach.

Team India ended the opening day at a score of 300/6 in 88 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel the batsmen at the crease.