IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: England Aim Rare Test Win In India, Need 9 Wickets
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: India have nine wickets in hand and they need another 381 runs to script a record-breaking win in Chennai on Tuesday.
IND vs ENG Live: England picked up the important wicket of Rohit Sharma before stumps on Day 4.© BCCI
India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma just before Stumps on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai on Monday. The hosts need another 381 runs on the fifth and final day of the Test series opener at the MA Chidambaram stadium with nine wickets in hand. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively. On Monday, some deliveries kept low and the uneven bounce may affect the outcome of the match. 418 is the highest score a team has scored in the fourth innings to win a Test match. India will need to a monumental effort from their batsmen if they want to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium
1st Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 05, 2021
Day 4 | Stumps
IND
337&39/1 (13.0)
ENG
578&178
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.00
- 08:28 (IST)Hello and good morning everyone!Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test match between India and England. The hosts need 381 runs on the final day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and lost a wicket just before Stumps on Day 4. India will need a top display from their batsmen to take a lead in the ongoing series. Stay tuned!
