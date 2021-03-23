India captain Virat Kohli said he is a proud man after the hosts defeated England by 66 runs in the One-Day International series opener in Pune on Tuesday. Kohli was impressed by the performances of Shikhar Dhawan (98) and KL Rahul (62 not out) and said that the team wants to back such players who will do a selfless job. "Team showed great character and intensity. As I've mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent and back their skills. Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. Didn't get much after the first T20I. KL as well, back among the runs. So we want to back people who will do a selfless job," Kohli said at the post match presentation.

The Indian skipper also lavished praise on debutants Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya.

"A comeback from all our bowlers. Going for few runs early on (Prasidh) and coming back was amazing. Krunal as well. Shardul, Bhuvi were amazing. I am a really proud man right now," Kohli added.

Dhawan was named player of the match for his knock of 98 and he said that when he wasn't a part of the playing XI, he was looking to stay positive.

"When I wasn't playing, I was thinking how I can give to the team. I was being a good 12th man (laughs), serving water. In my head, though, I was quite positive. That when I get an opportunity I can score runs," Dhawan said.

Both teams will meet at the same venue on Friday for the second ODI.