England head coach Chris Silverwood has suggested that his side might look to continue the rotation policy in the Ashes which is scheduled for later this year. In the recently concluded Test series against India, England's rotation policy came under severe criticism and the side has been accused of not prioritising the India Test series. The rotation policy saw Jonny Bairstow being rested for the first two Tests against India, and he was a shadow of himself in the next two Tests that he played, as he joined Shane Warne in the list at the second spot for recording most ducks against India.

"We have to look after our players. We want to keep them fit, fresh, healthy and on the park and make sure we're trying to get it right. We're constantly talking about it and trying to make sure we're doing it to the best of our ability. I don't think it's acceptable to push somebody until they break and then try and pick them up. We have to make the intervention before anybody does break so we can get them back in an England shirt quicker," said Silverwood during a virtual press conference.

"Equally, everyone misses their family. The families miss the players that are here. If we can't get the families to the players as we normally would, it's important we do our best to get the players to the families. From a well-being point of view, it's so important these players stay connected with their families. Will the policy continue into the English summer? It's certainly something we have to be aware of and consider because we don't know what the landscape will look like from a Covid point of view," he added.

The rotation policy also saw wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler being sent back home after the first Test against India. James Anderson was rested for the second Test even when he gave a match-winning performance in the second innings of the first Test at Chepauk.

Further elaborating on his point, Silverwood said: "Could players be flying home midway through the Ashes? We have to be proactive in looking after them, so it's certainly something that we may have to look at, yes. I know things are slowly opening up, but we will be guided by the medical advice and what's happening in the country. It's certainly something that we are probably going to have around."

When asked whether England did not prioritise the Test series against India, Silverwood replied: "No one took this series lightly, I can promise you that. Absolutely not. We came here wanting to win and we went hard in that first Test and won it. India then came back hard in the last three Tests. It's a very difficult place to come to and win. History tells you that. Don't for one minute think we took this series lightly because we didn't."

India defeated England 3-1 in the four-match Test series and as a result, the Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).