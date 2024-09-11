India captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19. Apart from doing rigorous training drills, Rohit revealed his 'one per cent' other side through a viral Instagram trend. In a reel posted on Instagram, where people reveal their 99 per cent and rest one per cent side. In the first half of the video, Rohit can be seen doing the hard yards with rigorous workout and training in the gym. In the next half, Rohit can be seen having a laugh and teasing his trainer and friends.

Rohit's video, which has now gone viral, sparked a laughing riot on Instagram.

Here's how internet reacted:

"1% shana for reason," a fan commented on the post.

"Shana bhai full on fire," another user wrote.

"Sirf 1% kaafi nahi hai, humko aur chahiye," a fan posted.

"Shana for a reason," another reply read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli will return to action during the Bangladesh Test series, with the BCCI naming a strong squad for the first Test last week.

Young top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are also included in the squad and will be looking to continue their strong Test performances following a series win over England earlier this year.

While KL Rahul makes his return to the Test set-up after missing out on the bulk of the England Test series due to an injury, Shreyas Iyer has not been included in the squad. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will also be making a return to Test cricket after his life-threatening road accident back in 2022-end. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, two other youngsters who caught eyeballs with some fine performances against England this year, are also in the squad.

The spin quartet of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav will provide the team with a lot of balance given their ability with the bat and ability to dominate the opponents with their spin bowling.

Advertisement

Also, in the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the line-up with Mohammed Siraj. Dayal receives his maiden India call-up, while Akash will be looking to add to his solitary Test against England. Akash also took nine wickets across both innings for India A in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy game against India B.

This series against Bangladesh will be followed by New Zealand's tour to India for three Tests starting from October 16 onwards and finally the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia from November 22 onwards.

India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with six wins, two losses, and a draw.

Indian squad for first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

(With ANI Inputs)