Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the 'Player of the Series' award following his brilliant show in the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh. Ashwin excelled with both bat and ball with his performances proving to be pivotal in both victories in the series. It was his 11th 'Player of the Series' award in Tests and he officially drew level with the record held by legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. However, according to a report by Indian Express, this should have been his record-breaking award as an administration gaffe during India's tour of West Indies back in 2023 robbed him of a 'Player of the Series' award despite performing brilliantly.

India took on West Indies in a two-match Test series in 2023 and emerged victorious 1-0. Ashwin was the star performer with 15 wickets and he was reportedly among the top contenders for the 'Player of the Series' award. However, at the end of the second Test, the award was not handed out at all.

If the award was given to Ashwin, he would have equalled Muralitharan's record in West Indies and this award against Bangladesh would have seen him claim the world record.

The Indian Express reached out to Cricket West Indies (CWI) for a comment but they claimed that it was an Indian agency's responsibility. However, the agency said that they were only in charge of the commercial aspects of the series and Man of the Series award came under CWI's purview.

Ashwin will have a chance to claim the world record as India take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting October 16. They will also travel to Australia later in the year for a five-match Test series and considering his form, Ashwin is expected to make the cut for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad.