Famously portrayed as the hero and villain in different situations, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have joined hands to put an end to the 'masala' that has been driving social media chatter around their relationship for years. Gambhir and Kohli have had some famous altercations on the field, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), dividing their fanbases on social media. However, as the two share the dressing room as coach and player in the Indian team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to put an end to the rumours through an interview, for the first time ever.

In the glimpse that the BCCI shared on social media, Kohli and Gambhir could be seen poking each other over the numerous on-field altercations they have had with opponent teams' players. It was Kohli who asked Gambhir about the zone he goes into whenever he gets involved into an altercation with a player on the field. But, the response from India head coach completely stumped him.

Virat Kohli: When you are batting and you have a bit of a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry on to you going out of the zone and potentially getting out, or it put you in a more motivated state?

Gautam Gambhir: You have had more altercations than I have. I think you can answer that question, better than I can.

Virat Kohli (laughing): Main to ye dhund raha hun ki koi meri baat se agree kar jaye. Ye nahi bol raha ki galat hai. Koi to bole haan, yahi hota hai (I am only looking for someone who agrees with what I have to say. Not saying that it is wrong. At least someone should say, yes this is what happens).

A Very Special Interview



Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia's Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat.



You do not want to miss this! Shortly on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz pic.twitter.com/dQ21iOPoLy — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2024

Kohli and Gambhir were central to Team India's success in 2011 ODI World Cup. Now, they work together towards taking the nation to bigger heights in world cricket as player and coach.