India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, the BCCI confirmed on the eve of the 1st T20I in Gwalior. According to BCCI's official release, Dube will miss the three-game rubber owing to a back injury. "All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury," BCCI's statement read.

However, BCCI have named young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma as Dube's replacement for the series. Tilak will link up with the team ahead of the 1st T20I in Gwalior on Sunday.

"The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," the statement added.

Dube has so far played 33 T20Is for India in which he scored 448 runs and took 11 wickets.

It is understood that Dube's back injury has resurfaced while training in Mumbai before the start of the Bangladesh series and once he came to Gwalior, the pain didn't subside and he felt discomfort while training.

The 21-year-old Tilak has played 16 T20Is for India in which he scored 336 runs and took a couple of wickets with his slow bowling. The MI star was recently injured and wasn't picked for either Zimbabwe or Sri Lanka T20Is.

India's updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma

(With PTI Inputs)