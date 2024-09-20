India's start to a long Test season did not start on a smooth note on Thursday as Bangladesh bowlers kept the Rohit Sharma-led side under pressure. India had a poor start with seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli falling for single digit scores. Had it not been for some solid show from the middle order, India's would have been on a much trickier spot on the first day of the first Test in Chennai. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out with a patient 118-ball 56 as he struck a 62-run stand with Rishabh Pant (39, 52b). However, there were occasions when the two could have been run out.

The first time it happened in the 12th over when Pant got off the mark with a flick off Hasan Mahmud.

After completing the first run, he attempted for the second but by then the ball had slowed down. Nahid Rana, the fielder, was not sharp as he picked up the ball. The Indian batters attempted a third run, though Jaiswal was a little slow to react. Even Pant fumbled in his run. Jaiswal made a desperate dive and he just about entered the pitch. Both players looked stunned and relieved at the same time.

"Slip ho gaya yaar (I slipped)," Jaiswal told Pant.



"Both Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't know what to do. They were shocked," said Dinesh Karthik in commentary.

A little later, the players again had a mix-up. Again Jaiswal had to dive to complete the single. “Bach gaya thha na (You were safe, right)?” Pant asked.

Talking about the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored a gritty 56 0ff 118 deliveries on Thursday in the first Test of the two match series at Chennai against Bangladesh. At the close of the second session, the hosts stood at 176 for 6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21).

The second session resumed from 88/3 with Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on the crease. Pant was dismissed on 39 by Hasan Mahmud, it was his fourth wicket.

KL Rahul came to the crease and scored 16 and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, when the score was 144. At the same score, Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 56 runs which came with the help of 9 boundaries.

With ANI inputs