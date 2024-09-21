India pacer Akash Deep, playing in only his second Test, had to suffer an unfortunate blow. The 27-year-old showed confidence with the bat on Day 2, adding a cameo to the Indian total. Deep contributed 17 off just 30 balls, hitting four brilliant boundaries along the way. However, he also had to suffer a painful hit, as a misdirected throw from Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud hit him right on his backside. Soon after, it appeared as if India coach Gautam Gambhir was in a fit of laughter at the incident.

As Ravichandran Ashwin sent Akash Deep after a misjudged run attempt, Hasan Mahmud threw at the striker's end. However, the throw ended up hitting Akash Deep, who required treatment from the physios.

Akash deep hits by a throw from fielder...



- The physio is out to tend to Akash Deep pic.twitter.com/WbNVVmVdg0 —VALT (@x_vault_) September 20, 2024

Moments later, Mahmud was seen speaking to Akash Deep, possibly about the incident.

However, a replay of Akash Deep's incident seemed to create quite an atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was cracking up at something appeared to have been triggered by Virat Kohli, while Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma also seemed to join in the jokes.

Jab hasan fielder ne throw mara to vo sidha akashdeep ki kamar pe jake laga to waha hasan ne ake unko sorry to boli lekin jab uska replay dressing room me chala to virat kohli ne pta nhi kya bola jisko sunke gambhir mu niche krke hasne lage #IndVsBan #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/vPDarJsyxM — CRICUU (@CRICUUU) September 20, 2024

Akash Deep was dismissed soon after the incident, while India were bowled out for 376.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: As it happened

After R Ashwin's spectacular century and Ravindra Jadeja's 86 took India to safety from 144/6, Bangladesh collapsed in their first innings.

Apart from a 51-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, wickets tumbled at regular intervals, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 149. Jasprit Bumrah, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the pick of the bowling with four wickets. Akash Deep took two more wickets, as did Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite a 227-run lead, India chose not to enforce follow-on, instead coming out to bat. However, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply, getting out for 5 and 10 respectively.